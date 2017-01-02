Breaking News Bar
 
Hornets C Cody Zeller to miss time with a concussion

Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Hornets say center Cody Zeller has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

There is no timetable for his return.

Zeller took an elbow to the head in the fourth quarter of Charlotte's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Zeller will not play Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

Zeller will begin the process to return once he is deemed symptom-free, per the NBA's concussion policy.

The fourth-year center is averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks and shooting 59.5 percent from the field - all career highs. Zeller has played in 31 games for Charlotte this season, starting 29.

