1/2/2017

A 1-15 record earned Browns top pick in April's NFL draft

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- A 1-15 record earned the Cleveland Browns the top pick in April's NFL draft.

Since returning to the league as an expansion franchise in 1999, the Browns twice have used the No. 1 overall selection. In their first season, they chose Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch. The next year, they got Penn State defensive lineman Courtney Brown.

San Francisco (2-14) will pick second, followed by Chicago and Jacksonville, both 3-13.

The Rams (4-12), Jets and Chargers, both 5-11, Carolina (6-10), Cincinnati (6-9-1) and Buffalo (7-9) close out the top 10.

Only the draft positions for non-playoff qualifiers has been settled. Other spots will be determined by postseason results, with the Super Bowl winner choosing last regardless of record, and the Super Bowl loser going next to last in all rounds.

The draft will be April 27-29 in Philadelphia.

