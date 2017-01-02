Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/2/2017 2:51 PM

Marshall wants to return to Jets after 'frustrating' season

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Brandon Marshall says this was his "most frustrating year" as an NFL player, with losses, injuries and in-fighting marring the New York Jets' season.

Despite that, the 32-year-old wide receiver said Monday that he wants to play next season - and hopes it's with the Jets.

Marshall's future with the franchise is uncertain since he is due $7.5 million next season and the team can save the entire amount on the salary cap if it cuts him. He is one of a handful of veterans who could be salary-cap casualties during the offseason, but Marshall indicated he would accept a pay cut to return to the Jets.

Marshall was inactive Sunday against Buffalo with a hip injury but played through a sprained knee ligament and sprained foot for most of the season.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account