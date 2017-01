Miami QB Brad Kaaya going pro, skipping senior season

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Kaaya made the long-expected announcement Monday night, less than a week after Miami snapped a 10-year bowl drought by beating No. 14 West Virginia in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Kaaya leaves Miami as the school's career record-holder in yards, completions and attempts.