Blackhawks fall to Blues in Winter Classic

Chicago Blackhawks' goalie Corey Crawford, center, looks back after giving up a goal to St. Louis Blues' Patrik Berglund, third from left, of Sweden, as Blackhawks' Brian Campbell, left, and Brent Seabrook, right, look on during the second period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game at Busch Stadium, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in St. Louis.

ST. LOUIS -- For all the talk of rain delays and contingency plans -- and there was A LOT of it -- the Winter Classic went off without a hitch Monday and the Blues defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 in front of 46,556 at Busch Stadium.

Temperature at puck drop was 46.7 degrees, the warmest of the five outdoor games the Hawks have played in since 2009. And other than a few sprinkles here and there, the rain did indeed stay away.

The Blues got 2 goals by Vladimir Tarasenko in a 1:53 span during the third period to snap a 1-1 tied to win for just the fourth time in the last 10 games. Alexander Steen added an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining.

The Hawks (23-12-5) are 1-4-1 in their last six and fell to 1-4-0 in outdoor games.

Tarasenko's first goal came at 12:05 of the third after the puck caromed off Niklas Hjalmarsson's left. Less than two minutes later, the Blues superstar zoomed in and snapped a shot over Corey Crawford's left shoulder.

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead 62 seconds in when Michal Kempny took a full swing at a bouncing puck and sent a one-hop "grounder" up and over the glove of Blues goalie Jake Allen. It was Kempny's second goal in as many games.

The Blues tied it on a Patrik Berglund tally 7:45 into the second period.