Blackhawks fall to Blues in Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS -- For all the talk of rain delays and contingency plans -- and there was A LOT of it -- the Winter Classic went off without a hitch Monday and the Blues defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 in front of 46,556 at Busch Stadium.
Temperature at puck drop was 46.7 degrees, the warmest of the five outdoor games the Hawks have played in since 2009. And other than a few sprinkles here and there, the rain did indeed stay away.
The Blues got 2 goals by Vladimir Tarasenko in a 1:53 span during the third period to snap a 1-1 tied to win for just the fourth time in the last 10 games. Alexander Steen added an empty-net goal with 1:14 remaining.
The Hawks (23-12-5) are 1-4-1 in their last six and fell to 1-4-0 in outdoor games.
Tarasenko's first goal came at 12:05 of the third after the puck caromed off Niklas Hjalmarsson's left. Less than two minutes later, the Blues superstar zoomed in and snapped a shot over Corey Crawford's left shoulder.
The Hawks took a 1-0 lead 62 seconds in when Michal Kempny took a full swing at a bouncing puck and sent a one-hop "grounder" up and over the glove of Blues goalie Jake Allen. It was Kempny's second goal in as many games.
The Blues tied it on a Patrik Berglund tally 7:45 into the second period.