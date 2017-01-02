Butler scores 52 points in Chicago Bulls' victory

Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, left, goes to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Spencer Hawes during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Chicago.

This was a performance Michael Jordan would be proud of, if it didn't happen against the team Jordan owns.

With Dwyane Wade sidelined by a swollen knee, Jimmy Butler stepped forward and delivered a spectacular offensive outing against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Butler piled up 52 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals as the Bulls beat Charlotte 118-111. He's the only player besides Jordan to score 50 points for the Bulls at the United Center.

Jordan was not in attendance, but his longtime driver, George Koehler, visited the Bulls' locker room and chatted with Butler for a few seconds.

"I just needed to do whatever it takes for the team to win," Butler said in the locker room. "Yeah, I'm supposed to score a few points here and there. I think that's a reason why this team wins sometimes, but if I'm not making shots I know somebody else could easily have 50 in this game."

Butler hit 15 of 24 shots from the field, with a single 3-pointer, along with 21 of 22 free throws. He scored 17 of the Bulls' final 21 points.

This was Butler's second 50-point game of his career, the first coming last season against Philadelphia. Butler had 20 points at halftime Monday.

"I think that was part of the plan coming out was to be aggressive, get to the rim, shoot the shot when you're open," he said. "See if you've got a rhythm going, and if I didn't I was passing the ball a lot early. I think late I stopped passing the ball, which is probably a bad thing. But I think that was the goal, be aggressive, start to finish.

With Wade sidelined and Rajon Rondo in Game No. 2 of being benched, this also was a chance for the Bulls' bench to shine. The reserves haven't shined much all year, so it was a tall order, but they held their own against the Hornets.

Rookie Denzel Valentine hit his first 3 shots from 3-point range, setting a career high with 9 points. Jerian Grant had one of his better games with 9 points and 6 assists. The assists doubled his previous season high.

Valentine rolled his left ankle late in the third quarter and didn't return. It wasn't all bad news, though. McDermott, a starter on this night, came alive to score 7 points early in the fourth quarter while Butler took a rest, which might have been the most important stretch of the game for the Bulls.

Butler didn't check back in until the 6:21 mark with the Bulls down by 3.

"When I came in in the fourth quarter and shot that air ball, I was fatigued," said Butler, who logged 38 minutes. "My body wasn't ready for it. I knew Doug was going to throw me the ball, too. After I got up and down a couple times I was back to normal.

Butler's acrobatic layup and 3-point play tied the score at 100-100 with four minutes left. Charlotte took the lead a few more times before Michael Carter-Williams put the Bulls ahead to stay by hitting a runner in the lane with 2:34 left. Butler added a drive and two 20-foot jumpers to stretch the lead, then capped off his stellar performance at the foul line.

Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 34 points.

