Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/2/2017 7:00 AM

Medicare launches revamp for heart attacks, hip fractures

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Patrick Conway, director of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation, poses for a photograph in the center's offices in Baltimore County, Md. Heart attacks and broken hips are the cause of much suffering as people grow older, and now Medicare is trying to change the way it pays for treatment to promote better quality and try to contain costs.

    FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Patrick Conway, director of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation, poses for a photograph in the center's offices in Baltimore County, Md. Heart attacks and broken hips are the cause of much suffering as people grow older, and now Medicare is trying to change the way it pays for treatment to promote better quality and try to contain costs.
    Associated Press

 
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- Heart attacks and broken hips cause a lot of suffering and worry as people grow older.

This year, Medicare wants to start changing how it pays for the treatment of these life-threatening conditions. The goal is to promote quality and contain costs by encouraging doctors, hospitals and rehab centers to coordinate care.

Hospitals and doctors in dozens of communities are already gearing up. Beneficiaries and family members may notice new approaches.

Ninety-eight metro areas will be involved in the cardiac care experiment, and 67 in the hip surgery test.

It's part of a big push under the Obama administration to reinvent Medicare, steering away from paying for services regardless of quality and cost. It's unclear whether the new Trump administration will continue the trend, slow down or even hit pause.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account