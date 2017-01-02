Breaking News Bar
 
Afghan sets self alight at German supermarket warehouse

Associated Press
BERLIN -- German police say that a 19-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker has suffered serious burns after setting himself on fire at a supermarket warehouse in Bavaria.

Police said that the man poured gasoline over himself and set himself ablaze early Monday in Gaimersheim, a town between Nuremberg and Munich. He had bought the gasoline shortly before at a filling station.

The blaze was extinguished swiftly by other people at the scene, but the man was seriously injured.

The man's motives weren't immediately clear. Police say he was carrying a knife but didn't use it.

