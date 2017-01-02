Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 1/2/2017 7:00 AM

Son of Equatorial Guinea's president on trial in France

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file picture, two Ferrari sports cars are being towed off the freight zone by the police at Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva authorities have confiscated 11 luxury vehicles and sports cars Monday, belonging to Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

    FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file picture, two Ferrari sports cars are being towed off the freight zone by the police at Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva authorities have confiscated 11 luxury vehicles and sports cars Monday, belonging to Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea, speaks during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation.

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea, speaks during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation.
    Associated Press

  • FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file picture, two Ferrari sports cars are being towed off the freight zone by the police at Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva authorities have confiscated 11 luxury vehicles and sports cars Monday, belonging to Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

    FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016 file picture, two Ferrari sports cars are being towed off the freight zone by the police at Geneva Airport, in Geneva, Switzerland. Geneva authorities have confiscated 11 luxury vehicles and sports cars Monday, belonging to Teodorin Obiang Nguema, the son of Equatorial Guinea's president, as part of a preliminary investigation into alleged corruption. The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France for corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
    Associated Press

 
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
 
 

PARIS -- The son of Equatorial Guinea's president is going on trial in France accused of buying real estate, sports cars and other luxury goods with public funds from his country.

Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, who is also Equatorial Guinea's second vice president, faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of corruption, money laundering and embezzlement after a years-long investigation.

Obiang's lawyer, Emmanuel Marsigny, said he will ask for a delay in proceedings when the hearing starts Monday, arguing that his client - who is not expected to attend the trial - did not get enough time to prepare his defense. It is unclear whether Obiang is in France.

The International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest court, refused to order France to halt the prosecution last month after Equatorial Guinea argued that Obiang had immunity.

Obiang's trial came after two non-governmental organizations targeting corruption and an association of Congolese citizens living abroad launched a lawsuit in France nearly 10 years ago. Known in France as the case of the "ill-gotten gains," the complaint accused several African heads of state, including the late Gabon president Omar Bongo, of embezzling state funds during or after their tenure to buy properties in France.

According to court documents, Obiang used to book hotel rooms in luxury Parisian palaces during his stays in France and later bought a mansion located on one of the most sought-after avenues in the French capital. He also bought about 15 cars in France for 5.7 million euros (currently $6 million) and once splashed nearly 20 million euros at an arts auction.

The case has put a spotlight on the lavish lifestyle of Obiang, whose father is Africa's longest-serving president. Equatorial Guinea is rich in oil and gas, but most of the country's population still lives in poverty.

The same cannot be said for the ruling elite. In 2011, French authorities seized assets from Obiang's Paris mansion including Ferrari and Bugatti Veyron sports cars, expensive works of art and luxury suits and shoes.

The International Court of Justice, however, ruled that France must treat the mansion as Equatorial Guinea's diplomatic mission. French authorities have searched the building in the past as part of their money laundering investigation.

The French case is not the first time Obiang's opulent way of life has come under scrutiny. In 2014, he reached a deal with U.S. authorities to sell a Malibu mansion, a Ferrari and Michael Jackson memorabilia to raise more than $30 million. The U.S. had in 2011 filed claims against Obiang's U.S.-based assets worth more than $70 million, alleging they were the proceeds of corruption. Swiss authorities have also begun a preliminary investigation into Obiang.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account