Man detained in Germany on suspicion of financing terror

BERLIN -- Authorities say a man has been detained in western Germany on suspicion of financing terrorism.

Police and prosecutors in Saarland state, on the French border, wouldn't give details before a news conference planned later Monday.

They said that the 38-year-old man from Saarbruecken was detained on Saturday, news agency dpa reported.