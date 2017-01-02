Breaking News Bar
 
Holcomb taps Allen County's Klutz to be Indiana auditor

Associated Press
FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- Republican Indiana governor-elect Eric Holcomb says he has selected GOP Allen County auditor Tera Klutz to be the next state auditor.

Holcomb made the announcement Monday at the Allen County Republican Party headquarters. Holcomb's office says that Klutz will be the first certified public accountant to be Indiana auditor. Holcomb needed to choose a new state auditor because current Auditor Suzanne Crouch was elected as Holcomb's running mate to be the next Indiana lieutenant governor.

Klutz will be sworn in on Jan. 9 along with Holcomb, Crouch and other statewide officials at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Klutz has been Allen County auditor since 2010 and previously was the county's chief deputy auditor. She is president-elect of the Indiana Auditors' Association.

An Indiana Democratic Party spokesman said the party hopes Klutz "will focus on transparency and accountability."

