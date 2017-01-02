Trump takes dig at Rahm Emanuel over Chicago homicides

NEW YORK -- President-elect Donald Trump is taking a dig at Rahm Emanuel, Chicago's mayor and President Barack Obama's former chief of staff, about the city's rising homicide tally.

The nation's third-largest city had 762 homicides in 2016 - the most in two decades and more than the largest cities, New York and Los Angeles, combined. The Chicago Police Department says the city had 1,100 more shootings last year than in 2015. The statistics have put Chicago at the center of a national dialogue about gun violence.

Trump noted the spike in shooting deaths on Twitter, writing Monday: "If Mayor can't do it he must ask for federal help!"

Emanuel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.