Inaugural planners: Several states represented in parade

More than three dozen organizations have accepted invitations to take part in the inaugural parade after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in Jan. 20, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced. More than 8,000 participants will represent the various groups. A list of the organizations:

- 1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment, Fort Hood, Texas

- 1st Infantry Division Commanding General's Mounted Color Guard, Fort Riley, Kansas

- Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team, Burlington, Kentucky

- Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer, Fort Myer, Virginia

- Cleveland Police Mounted Unit, Cleveland, Ohio

- Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums, Palm Coast, Florida

- Columbus North High School Band, Columbus, Indiana

- Culver Academy Equestrian, Culver, Indiana

- First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

- Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion, Waynesboro, Virginia

- Frankfort High School Band, Ridgeley, West Virginia

- Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band, Murrysville, Pennsylvania

- Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team, Indianapolis, Indiana

- Lil Wranglers, College Station, Texas

- Marist College Band, Poughkeepsie, New York

- Merced County Sheriff's Posse, Hilmar, California

- Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard, Ann Arbor, Michigan

- Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team, New Buffalo, Michigan

- Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums, East Meadow, New York

- North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, Hillsborough, North Carolina

- NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums, East Moriches, New York

- Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois

- Palmetto Ridge High School Band, Naples, Florida

- Russellville High School Band, Russellville, Arkansas

- Talladega College Band, Talladega, Alabama

- Texas State University Strutters, San Marcos, Texas

- The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards, Charleston, South Carolina

- The Freedom Riders, Kersey, Colorado

- Tupelo High School Band, Tupelo, Mississippi

- University of Tennessee Marching Band, Knoxville, Tennessee

- VMI Corps of Cadets, Lexington, Virginia

- West Monroe High School Marching Band, West Monroe, Louisiana

Several national groups have also accepted invitations to march in the parade, the committee announced. They are American Veterans; Boy Scouts of America; U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations; Disabled American Veterans; Paralyzed American Veterans; Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors; U.S. Border Patrol Pipes & Drums; Wounded Warrior Project; Kids Overseas.