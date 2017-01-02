Images: Some of the best pictures from the New Year's weekend

This weekend, Daily Herald photographers ventured out to some of the area's best local events. Here are some of the best images from our staff that you may have missed including New Year's Eve parties, Polar Bear plunges and the first baby of the year.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Cubs fan Diane Cullen of Grayslake comes out of the lake after participating in the 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day at the Waukegan Municipal Beach. The event was sponsored by the City of Waukegan and the Waukegan Park District to support the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Recently married couple Eric Eggan and Rachel Johnson of Waukegan hold hands as they rush through the water during the 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day at the Waukegan Municipal Beach. The event was sponsored by the City of Waukegan and the Waukegan Park District to support the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Waukegan resident D.J. Allen bundles up as he watches the 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day at the Waukegan Municipal Beach. The event was sponsored by the City of Waukegan and the Waukegan Park District to support the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Divers from the Waukegan Fire Department greet plungers during the 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on New Year's Day at the Waukegan Municipal Beach. The event was sponsored by the City of Waukegan and the Waukegan Park District to support the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Cubs fans Ellen, 27, and Aaron Dalbey, 29, of Roselle hold their newborn baby, Wrigley Rose -- named in honor of the Chicago Cubs -- at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. Wrigley was born at 12:12 a.m. Sunday weighing in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long,

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Wrigley Rose Dalbey -- named in honor of the Chicago Cubs -- was born to Ellen, 27, and Aaron Dalbey, 29, of Roselle at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village. Wrigley was born at 12:12 a.m. Sunday weighing in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long,

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Mark Spreyer, Executive Director of the Stillman Nature Center leads the annual New Year's Day walk along the Stillman's trails in South Barrington.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Tony Manos of Arlington Heights uses his binoculars looking for some of the few birds that are around this time of year, during he annual New Year's Day walk at the Stillman Nature Center.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer A Chickadee was spotted during he annual New Year's Day walk along at the Stillman Nature Center.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer service keynote speaker Rev. Dr. JoAnne Marie Terrell speaks Sunday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Women from the Sikh Coalition perform during the annual World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer service at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, Sunday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The Midwest Ismaili Choir perform "We Are the World" Sunday during the World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer service at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Gabriella Chichizola sneaks up behind Juan Friguglietti and takes a spinning plate from him as he visits with children in the audience during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Grace Zhou, 6, of Vernon Hills spins a plate with the help of Juan Friguglietti during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Performer Juan Friguglietti helps Avery Gollwitzer take a bow after she cam on stage to dance during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Sara Cieply, 6, of Arlington Heights makes a crown to go with her dress during the Almost New Years Party at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Jacob Nadulbek, 3-1/2, of Buffalo Grove and his sister Lily, 5, wear paper crowns they made during the Almost New Years Party at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Children dance with the direction of library assistant Amy Belford during the Almost New Years Party at the Arlington Heights Memorial Library Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Marissa Raymond, 5, of Schaumburg lets her younger sister, Kendall, 3, handle the driving during the Schaumburg Park District's Itsy bitsy New Year's Eve Countdown at the Sports Center Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Maxwell Taylor, 4, of Roselle bowls during the Schaumburg Park District's Itsy bitsy New Year's Eve Countdown at the Sports Center Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Henry Muno, 4, (foreground) and his brother Ben Muno, 3, of Geneva welcome in the new year at the Noon Year's Day celebration for families at the Geneva library Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Will Crowley, 4, of Geneva does new year crafts at the Noon Year's Day celebration for families at the Geneva library Saturday.

Paul Michna | Staff Photographer Steve Spear celebrated his birthday by raising money for clean water in Africa by running a 1K lap for every year of his life on Saturday with friends in Wheaton.