Dawn Patrol: Little Wrigley among suburbs' first 2017 babies; Man arrested after firing gun to celebrate New Year

Little Wrigley among suburbs' first 2017 babies

Newborn Wrigley Rose Dalbey -- named in honor of the Chicago Cubs -- entered the world at 12:12 a.m. Sunday and missed first place as the suburbs' first new year's baby -- by one minute. Wrigley wasn't due until Jan. 26, but was in a rush to try to nab the first baby of the new year honor, said Aaron Dalbey. Full story.

Man arrested after firing gun to celebrate New Year

The first case of 2017 for the Lake County Sheriff's Office came just after midnight Sunday when 911 callers reported a man shooting a handgun into the air. According to the sheriff's department, deputies were on their way to the 14600 block of West Wadsworth Road in Wadsworth when witnesses reported the man had gotten into a vehicle and left the area. Full story.

Police seek information on suspect in Aurora man's shooting

Aurora police are seeking information in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 26-year-old Aurora man. Andrew Dockery of the 400 block of Jackson Street was shot just before 7 p.m. while he was standing outside in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue on the near southeast side. The shots were fired from a vehicle traveling east on Melrose, police said. Full story.

Suburban faith leaders share messages of peace, unity

Leaders of suburban faith communities came together Sunday to share messages of peace, unity and religious harmony during the 2017 World Peace Day Interfaith Prayer Service in Naperville. With minority religious communities facing backlash and the country's deep political and social divisions, the theme for this year's event was "Breaking Down Walls: Stories of Hope." Full story.

Plunging into the New Year in Lake Michigan

A lot of people find Lake Michigan too cold for swimming in summer. But more than 200 took the plunge on Sunday, marking New Year's Day and benefiting special recreation programs. Both air and water temperatures were around 35 degrees as participants rushed and dived into the lake during the 18th Annual Polar Bear Plunge at Waukegan's Municipal Beach. Full story.

Car strikes house in Geneva

A man injured his hand after the car he was driving veered off the road Sunday afternoon and struck a house in Geneva, emergency responders said. A 2010 Ford Taurus carrying two people was heading westbound in the 1400 block of Sherman Avenue when it left the roadway and struck the back of a single family home in the 0-100 block of Maple Court, Geneva police Sgt. Jeff Wolf said. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 35 degrees this morning. Rain moves in during the afternoon, with highs in the low 40s. Lows tonight in the upper 30s. Full story.

Traffic

Bridge work is scheduled to reduce Route 31 to a single lane between Crane and Ferson Creek roads in St. Charles. Traffic is directed through the work zone one direction at a time via temporary signals. Full traffic.

Bears lose to Vikings, finish at 3-13

The final score in the Bears' 38-10 season-ending loss to the Vikings represented just some of the many depressing numbers facing a franchise near the bottom of the NFL barrel. The Bears' 3-13 record is their worst since the NFL went to 16-game schedule in 1978. Percentage-wise, it's the second-worst season in franchise history after the 1-13 disaster in 1969. Full story.