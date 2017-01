Quentin Road closed near Lake Zurich due to fire

Quentin Road is closed between Old McHenry and Half Day roads near Lake Zurich due to a serious fire, officials are reporting.

Lake Zurich fire officials posted on their Facebook page that all crews responded to the structure fire on the 24000 block of North Quentin Road about 7:45 a.m.

The cause of the blaze and any injuries are unknown.