updated: 1/2/2017 3:18 PM

Addison gearing up for Winterfest

  • Addison Park District will celebrate Winterfest on Jan. 15 with a variety of both inside and outside activities in Community Park and the Community Recreation Center.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer/January 2011

  • If the weather permits, snow golf will be one of the many activities available Jan. 15 when Addison Park District celebrates Winterfest.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer/January 2011

 
By Ann Piccininni
Daily Herald correspondent

Would-be artists at last year's Winterfest in Addison encountered an unexpected challenge.

Temperatures dipped so low at the annual outdoor celebration that their "paint" wouldn't flow.

"It was bitterly cold," said Adam Vasquez, the park district's rental and special events supervisor.

Bottom line: Organizers had to abandon their attempt at using food-coloring-based tints to paint the snow.

But despite that minor setback, the rest of the festival went on as planned.

This year's Winterfest is set for noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, outdoors at Addison's Community Park and inside the Community Recreation Center. Organizers promise there will be plenty to do both inside and outside, no matter the weather.

"We look forward to a large crowd again this year," said Deb Pfaff, the district's marketing and communications coordinator.

Vasquez said the event usually attracts several hundred fans of winter.

If there's enough snow, he said, there will be snowshoeing, sledding, snow golf and snow football.

Should temperatures stay on the less frosty side, squeeze bottles full of environmentally-friendly paints will be available for youngsters who want to take another shot at decorating the blank canvas of snow.

A fire pit will warm visitors who stop by the s'mores station where the roasted marshmallow, chocolate and cookie confection will be served.

While there is no charge for most Winterfest activities, there is a $1 charge for a ride on a horse-drawn wagon.

"Those are always a favorite," Pfaff said. "It's just a way to enjoy the outdoors."

The recreation center will play host to bingo games, face painters, a cookie-decorating craft and a photo booth, Vasquez said.

For $1, visitors can put their pie-eating skills to the test. Three inflatable activities, including an obstacle course, a slide and a bounce house, will be available for $1 per ride, he said, or $10 for a book of 15-ride tickets.

An indoor "snowball" fight is planned, using cotton-based balls in place of snow, Pfaff said.

And the Westernette Baton Corps, an Addison-based competitive baton and pom team, will perform.

Vasquez said no registration is required for Winterfest.

"It's a free event for the community," he said.

