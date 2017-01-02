Lake Villa blood drive on Jan. 14

Lake Villa VFW Post 4308 and heartland Blood Centers is hosting a community blood drive Saturday, Jan. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 130 E. Grand Ave. Anyone who donates can receive a coupon for $10 off at Noodles and Company. Anyone interested in participating in the blood drive should make an appointment by phone at (847) 721-0281 or online at heartlandbc.org. Walk-ins are also welcome the day of the event.