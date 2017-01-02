Toyota dealership's expansion plan up for vote Tuesday in Bartlett

The owners of Elgin Toyota in Streamwood hope to win approval this month to turn two old buildings just to the east along Lake Street in Bartlett into detail and maintenance shops for the recently relocated dealership.

The proposal -- which requires the approval of both villages -- also would provide a water utility connection under Lake Street, an emergency interconnection between Bartlett and Streamwood, and stormwater detention for the entire 11-acre campus.

Bartlett village board members are scheduled to consider final approval of the project Tuesday night, and it's expected to come before their counterparts in Streamwood on Jan. 19, said Elgin Toyota attorney Peter Bazos.

Though some work can be done this winter, most of the construction would get under way in the spring, he added.

"We're very anxious to get this done," Bazos said.

Bartlett Community Development Director Jim Plonczynski said the village sees the project as an opportunity to clean up the site and improve an underperforming property.

The site of the proposed shops would be the two remaining buildings of four that once belonged to the former Abel RV Center. Last year, after the site's acquisition by Elgin Toyota, brush and debris were cleared from the land and two of the four buildings were demolished.

According to a letter sent to Bartlett officials last year, the dealership plans to spend at least $1 million to improve the future service shops.

Because the existing buildings were found to be structurally sound, they will provide the basic shell of the renovation, Bazos said.

While Elgin Toyota is on 5 acres at 1600 W. Lake St. in Streamwood, the expansion will occupy nearly 6.5 acres in Bartlett. Two unincorporated acres are planned to be annexed by Bartlett, which already has jurisdiction over 4.42 acres there.

Elgin Toyota relocated to the long vacant former site of Ace Coffee Service in Streamwood in 2015 after its owners said they couldn't secure adequate financial incentives to remain in Elgin.

A $12 million renovation of the site followed a sales tax rebate offered by Streamwood. The deal expires after 18 years or when developers have earned back up to $6 million in sales tax revenue, whichever comes first.

Bartlett's village board meeting will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at village hall, 228 S. Main St.