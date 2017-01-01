Breaking News Bar
 
49ers GM Trent Baalke confirms firing to radio station

By JOSH DUBOW
Associated Press
 
 

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke says he has been fired by the team.

Baalke confirmed the news on Sunday during his pregame interview with the team's flagship radio station KNBR. The 49ers had no comment on Baalke's announcement before the team's season finale against Seattle.

ESPN reported Saturday night that both Baalke and coach Chip Kelly are expected to be fired after the season. San Francisco (2-13) can tie the franchise record for losses in a season by losing to the Seahawks on Sunday.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

