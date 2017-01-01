Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/1/2017 6:17 PM

Tony Romo tosses TD pass, Cowboys lose 27-13 to Eagles

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Dallas Cowboys' Tony Romo looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes against Dallas Cowboys' Barry Church during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes against Dallas Cowboys' Barry Church during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

  • Dallas Cowboys' Terrance Williams (83) pulls in a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Nolan Carroll (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Dallas Cowboys' Terrance Williams (83) pulls in a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Nolan Carroll (22) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, tries to break free from Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, right, tries to break free from Dallas Cowboys' Byron Jones during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, #86, celebrates his touchdown catch with Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, #86, celebrates his touchdown catch with Carson Wentz during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

  • Dallas Cowboys' Mark Sanchez (3) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Smith (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Dallas Cowboys' Mark Sanchez (3) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Smith (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

  • Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz catches a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia.
    Associated Press

 
By ROB MAADDI
Associated Press
 
 

PHILADELPHIA -- Tony Romo is ready to go if the Dallas Cowboys need his help in the playoffs.

Romo looked sharp in his first regular-season game since Thanksgiving 2015. He threw his first touchdown pass in nearly 14 months and showed the offense can produce when Dak Prescott is on the sideline.

The Cowboys played it safe in a 27-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but fulfilled their objective by keeping star players healthy.

"I don't think anything better could have happened than to have Tony get out there and get some really great, positive snaps," owner Jerry Jones said. "It was such a positive for our team to see the depth we have now and Tony stepped out there and looked just like he's looked at practice."

Prescott played only two series against the Eagles and Ezekiel Elliott watched from the sideline.

Now Romo heads back to the bench while Prescott prepares to lead Elliott, Dez Bryant and a high-octane offense into the playoffs. The Cowboys (13-3) have home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and will play on Jan. 14 or 15.

"I've been practicing well so I just stayed true to form," Romo said. "It's good and fun to play football. It's enjoyable to have a little success, but I kind of do that at practice each day."

Here's some things we learned from Philadelphia's win over Dallas:

CARSON'S CORNER: Carson Wentz finished his first season strong with two %href_on(file:

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account