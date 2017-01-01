Matthews, Maple Leafs top Red Wings in Centennial Classic

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) celebrates his goal with teammate Zach Hyman (11) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) is congratulated by teammates for his goal as Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) looks back toward the net during third-period NHL Centennial Classic hockey hame action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) chase the puck along the corner boards during the first period of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Fireworks go off as Canadian singer Bryan Adams performs during the first intermission of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Learfs in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings line up for the national anthems before the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) chase the puck along the corner boards during second-period NHL Centennial Classic hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime in his first outdoor game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic at BMO Field.

In a game delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice, Matthews won it with the 20th of his rookie season after the Maple Leafs blew a three-goal lead in the third period. Anthony Mantha tied it for Detroit with two seconds left.

Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, and Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves. The Maple Leafs have won five straight to improve to 17-12-7.

Mantha scored twice for Detroit, Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin added goals and rookie Jared Coreau stopped 23 shots. The Red Wings dropped to 16-16-5.