Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 1/1/2017 6:17 PM

Matthews, Maple Leafs top Red Wings in Centennial Classic

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) chase the puck along the corner boards during second-period NHL Centennial Classic hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) chase the puck along the corner boards during second-period NHL Centennial Classic hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings line up for the national anthems at the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings line up for the national anthems at the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Fireworks go off as Canadian singer Bryan Adams performs during the first intermission of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Learfs in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Fireworks go off as Canadian singer Bryan Adams performs during the first intermission of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Learfs in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings line up for the national anthems before the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Detroit Red Wings line up for the national anthems before the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Fireworks go off as Canadian singer Bryan Adams performs during the first intermission of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Learfs in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Fireworks go off as Canadian singer Bryan Adams performs during the first intermission of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Toronto Maple Learfs in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) chase the puck along the corner boards during the first period of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Toronto Maple Leafs center William Nylander (29) and Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) chase the puck along the corner boards during the first period of the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) is congratulated by teammates for his goal as Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) looks back toward the net during third-period NHL Centennial Classic hockey hame action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Toronto Maple Leafs center Leo Komarov (47) is congratulated by teammates for his goal as Detroit Red Wings goalie Jared Coreau (31) looks back toward the net during third-period NHL Centennial Classic hockey hame action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) celebrates his goal with teammate Zach Hyman (11) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) celebrates his goal with teammate Zach Hyman (11) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) celebrates his goal with teammate Zach Hyman (11) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Connor Brown (12) celebrates his goal with teammate Zach Hyman (11) during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Centennial Classic hockey game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored in regulation and overtime in his first outdoor game, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the Centennial Classic at BMO Field.

In a game delayed 30 minutes at the start because of sun on the ice, Matthews won it with the 20th of his rookie season after the Maple Leafs blew a three-goal lead in the third period. Anthony Mantha tied it for Detroit with two seconds left.

Leo Komarov, Mitch Marner, and Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 33 saves. The Maple Leafs have won five straight to improve to 17-12-7.

Mantha scored twice for Detroit, Jonathan Ericsson and Dylan Larkin added goals and rookie Jared Coreau stopped 23 shots. The Red Wings dropped to 16-16-5.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account