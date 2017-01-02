Michigan State's women's basketball game faints during game

FILE- In this Feb. 27, 2016, file photo, Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant gestures as she watches from the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State in East Lansing, Mich. Merchant fainted while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women's basketball game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Suzy Merchant fainted while coaching Michigan State against Illinois in a women's basketball game Sunday.

The 47-year-old Merchant was evaluated by the school's medical staff on the court during the fourth quarter before walking to the locker room. She was later taken to a hospital for tests and was expected to be kept overnight as a precaution.

Michigan State beat the Illini 74-47 in its Big Ten opener, improving to 11-3 overall.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State and has a 215-99 record.