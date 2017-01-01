Imrem: Fox should be back with Chicago Bears, unless ...

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox should return next season, under certain conditions, of course.

The question of John Fox's future as Chicago Bears coach had to be asked Sunday afternoon.

So it was.

"I've never worried about job security," Fox responded. "I'm not going to start now."

Many others are worried about it -- one way or the other -- after the season-ending 38-10 loss at Minnesota left the Bears with all sorts of franchise records for futility at 3-13.

Fox's fate is a two-part issue, of course: Does management want him back, and does he want to be back?

The McCaskey ownership and general manager Ryan Pace will answer the former question this week.

As for Fox, he said, "When you start something you want to finish it. It's definitely a job I want to finish."

The ultimate answer is that the not-so-foxy Foxy should return … but only under a couple of conditions.

One is that he does what has to be done concerning the two coordinators working under him.

First, if Fox has a problem with Vic Fangio on the defensive side, someone better tell him he shouldn't.

Second, if Fox doesn't have a problem with offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, someone better tell him he should.

Head coaches can be stubborn. Sometimes someone above them, a McCaskey or a Pace, must dictate what needs to be done.

If Fox refuses, fire him.

Fox's job also should depend to some extent on who is available to replace him.

The Cubs are perfects examples of that scenario. If the NFL version of Joe Maddon becomes free, the Bears should sacrifice Fox to get him.

"A lot of different things can happen (in the NFL)," Fox acknowledged.

Heck, maybe Bill Belichick will want to switch from Boston baked beans to Chicago deep dish. Maybe Adam Gase will want to trade South Beach summers for Lake Michigan winters. Maybe Vince Lombardi will decide he wants to leave the deceased for the living.

Yes, as Fox said, you never know what might happen.

Other than other unforeseens, however, the Bears aren't going to win next season anyway so they might as well bring Fox back a third year.

All sorts of reasons -- excuses? -- can be made for the Fox's awful record.

Not the least is that 19 Bears wound up on injured reserve, including starting quarterback Jay Cutler and backup Brian Hoyer.

Now, some might say losing players to injury didn't matter: The Bears weren't supposed to be good to begin with so how good could those players be?

Still, Fox's dilemma and ready-made cop-out was clear during the first quarter at Minnesota.

Suddenly, some Bear named Addison, somebody named Addison, had the ball in his hands.

When did this No. 45 arrive in Lake Forest and why wasn't he heard of before?

Google had to have those answers. No, nothing. Wait, I looked for Bobby Addison and his name is Bralon Addison, apparently a running back.

It wouldn't be surprising if neither Fox nor his staff knew Addison's name and where he came from.

Others in that category might be MyCole Pruitt, Matt McCants, Josh Shirley and DeAndre Houston-Carson.

(At least we know that Cre'Von LeBlanc previously played cornerback for Le Cordon Bleu Paris.)

Seriously, coaching this crazy quilt of an NFL team wouldn't be easy for anyone.

The Bears might as well stick with John Fox on the conditions that he adjusts his staff and the football Joe Maddon isn't available.

