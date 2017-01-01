Breaking News Bar
 
Twin suicide attack on Syria's coast kills 2 security agents

Associated Press
BEIRUT -- Syria's state news agency SANA says two suicide attackers have blown themselves up in the coastal city of Tartus, killing two security officers.

SANA reported Sunday that the two officers on patrol determined that two men walking on the city's corniche looked suspicious and approached them after midnight as residents were celebrating New Year's. The men then detonated explosive belts they were wearing, killing themselves and the two security men.

Such attacks are not uncommon in government-held parts of Syria despite tight security measures taken by authorities.

Tartus is home to a Russian naval base.

