Illinois law enlists hairstylists to prevent domestic abuse

By CARYN ROUSSEAU
CHICAGO -- An Illinois law that takes effect Sunday aims to take advantage of the trusted relationship between hairstylists and their clients to prevent domestic violence.

The law requires one hour of abuse-prevention training for almost 92,000 Illinois stylists, barbers, cosmetologists, estheticians, hair braiders and nail technicians. The National Conference of State Legislatures says the measure appears to be the first of its kind in the country.

The anti-domestic violence nonprofit Chicago Says No More pushed for the law and worked with the industry on its language. It does not require beauty professionals to report violence or intervene. Instead, the training provides them with information about resources they can share with clients.

