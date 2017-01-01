Lovelace team seeks to bar testimony, evidence in retrial

hello

QUINCY, Ill. -- Defense attorneys for a former western Illinois prosecutor accused of killing his wife have filed motions seeking to bar some evidence against their client offered by prosecutors.

Curtis Lovelace is charged with first-degree murder. He's accused of suffocating his first wife, Cory Lovelace, in 2006. The jury in his first trial failed to reach a verdict.

In motions filed last week, Lovelace's attorneys asked that evidence obtained from Lovelace's laptop computer be excluded.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports (http://bit.ly/2hFjVWG) the attorneys argue that Quincy Police Detective Adam Gibson obtained the laptop from Erika Gomez, who was married briefly to Lovelace after Cory Lovelace's death. The attorneys contend Gomez lacked the authority to allow a search of the computer.

Lovelace's retrial is scheduled Feb. 27 in Sangamon County.

___

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com