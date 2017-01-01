Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 1/1/2017 8:45 AM

Lovelace team seeks to bar testimony, evidence in retrial

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

QUINCY, Ill. -- Defense attorneys for a former western Illinois prosecutor accused of killing his wife have filed motions seeking to bar some evidence against their client offered by prosecutors.

Curtis Lovelace is charged with first-degree murder. He's accused of suffocating his first wife, Cory Lovelace, in 2006. The jury in his first trial failed to reach a verdict.

In motions filed last week, Lovelace's attorneys asked that evidence obtained from Lovelace's laptop computer be excluded.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports (http://bit.ly/2hFjVWG) the attorneys argue that Quincy Police Detective Adam Gibson obtained the laptop from Erika Gomez, who was married briefly to Lovelace after Cory Lovelace's death. The attorneys contend Gomez lacked the authority to allow a search of the computer.

Lovelace's retrial is scheduled Feb. 27 in Sangamon County.

___

Information from: The Quincy Herald-Whig, http://www.whig.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account