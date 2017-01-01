Last tour of Illinois Executive Mansion given before closure

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The final tours of Illinois' Executive Mansion have been given before the home closed for restoration work.

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register (http://bit.ly/2hHXosf ) reports that about 20 people were on Saturday's tour. Illinois first lady Diana Rauner is leading a private fundraising campaign to pay for the estimated $15 million in work that is expected to keep the mansion closed for 18 months. So far the mansion association has raised $4.5 million.

Planned work on the 161-year-old home includes mechanical system upgrades, landscape and grounds improvements, security enhancements and interior and exterior restoration work. The home also will be made accessible to the disabled.

No work has been done on the mansion except emergency repairs since the early 1970s. The Rauners will live in the Director's House at the Illinois State Fairgrounds while work is being done.

___

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com