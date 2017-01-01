Police seek information on suspect in Aurora man's shooting

Aurora police are seeking information in the New Year's Eve shooting death of a 26-year-old Aurora man.

Andrew Dockery of the 400 block of Jackson Street was shot just before 7 p.m. while he was standing outside in the 400 block of Melrose Avenue on the near southeast side. The shots were fired from a vehicle traveling east on Melrose, police said.

The vehicle was being followed by a newer, gray Nissan Sentra or similar car. Both vehicles had more than one occupant, but witnesses provided no further descriptions, police said.

Investigators don't know if the people in the gray car were involved in the shooting, but are seeking to talk with them.

The Kane County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Dockery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000. Calls to Crime Stoppers leading to an arrest qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000. Tips also can be submitted through the Aurora Police Department's free app available from iTunes, the Android Market, or Amazon App Store.