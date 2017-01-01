First suburban baby named to honor the Cubs

Newborn Wrigley Rose Dalbey -- named in honor of the Chicago Cubs -- entered the world at 12:12 a.m. Sunday to likely become the first suburban new year's baby born at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Coming in at 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 19 inches long, Wrigley's early arrival surprised parents and ardent Cubs fans Ellen, 27, and Aaron Dalbey, 29, of Roselle.

Wrigley wasn't due until Jan. 26, but was in a rush to nab the first baby of the new year honor, said Aaron Dalbey.

"She's early. She was winning the race," said Aaron Dalbey, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Navy Seabees and works for the city of Wood Dale public works department.

"(Ellen) woke me up at 10 p.m. Her contractions were 10 minutes apart ... by the time we pulled out of the driveway she was 5 minutes apart, and then we got a mile down the road and her contractions were 2 to 3 minutes apart," Dalbey said.

The couple reached the hospital at 11:28 p.m. and Wrigley greeted them 44 minutes later.

Dalbey said 2016 has been a whirlwind year for the couple highlighted by Wrigley being conceived and the Cubs winning the World Series.

"We are both big time fans," Aaron Dalbey said. "We chose the name the very first day we found out we were pregnant. That worked out very well for us and the Cubs. We think she's going to absolutely love it. The Chicago Cubs (are big) for both sides of our families as far back as we can remember."

Among the first babies born in the suburbs Sunday is Donovan Maxwell Carter, who arrived at 6:59 a.m. weighing in at 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 21 inches long at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Donovan was named by parents Ashley and Max Carter in part after Donahkin -- a protagonist from the video game "The Elder Scrools V: Skyrim" with the ability to use the magic of the dragons. The Streamwood couple has three other children, Alexa, 12, Preston, 7, and Duncan, 5.