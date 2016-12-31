Breaking News Bar
 
12/31/2016

Ravens put LB Orr on IR, activate WR Keenan Reynolds

Associated Press
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have placed linebacker Zachary Orr on injured reserve and elevated former Navy star Keenan Reynolds from the practice squad.

Orr, the team's leading tackler, will miss the finale Sunday at Cincinnati with a neck injury.

The Ravens also placed cornerback Jimmy Smith on injured reserve with a sprained ankle. In addition, offensive tackle Rick Wagner will miss the game with a concussion.

Baltimore also announced Saturday it has claimed wide receiver Vince Mayle, who was waived by Dallas.

Reynolds was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He excelled at quarterback at Navy, but is seeking to make in the NFL as a receiver. His move to the 53-man roster puts him in position to make his pro debut Sunday.

Baltimore (8-7) is out of playoff contention but can still salvage a winning record.

