Robson-Kanu gives West Brom 2-1 victory at Southampton

Southampton's Oriol Romeu, center, challenges for the ball with West Bromwich Albion's Nacer Chadli during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. (Daniel Hambury/PA via AP) Associated Press

SOUTHAMPTON, England -- Wales forward Hal Robson-Kanu struck a second-half winner as West Bromwich Albion came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Shane Long had put Southampton ahead in the 41st minute, only for Matt Phillips to equalize two minutes later in a game between two mid-table sides.

Southampton enjoyed plenty of first-half possession and Ronald Koeman's side made it count shortly before the break, when Long sent a glancing header past goalkeeper Ben Foster from Dusan Tadic's corner.

Phillips replied for West Brom almost immediately, steering home a low shot from the edge of the area.

Robson-Kanu, who scored a memorable goal for Wales against Belgium at the European Championship, completed the turnaround in the 50th minute when he collected a reverse pass from Phillips before smashing a rising shot into the top corner.

Southampton's task became even harder in the 88th minute when center half Virgil van Dijk was sent off for bringing down West Brom striker Salomon Rondon.