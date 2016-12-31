The Latest: Alabama seeking milestone wins in Peach Bowl

Washington offensive lineman Andrew Kirkland entered the Georgia Dome before the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game between Alabama and Washington, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Associated Press

Washington head coach Chris Petersen gets five from fans during the team walk through Fan Fest to the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Alabama at the Georgia Dome, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is escorted during the team walk from the Fan Fest for the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Washington at the Georgia Dome, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

Washington head coach Chris Petersen, right, shakes hands with a fan during the team walk through Fan Fest to the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game against Alabama at the Georgia Dome, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Associated Press

ATLANTA -- The Latest on the Peach Bowl game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington. All times local.

2:30 p.m.

Alabama is seeking a couple of milestones in the Peach Bowl against Washington.

A victory over the Huskies would give the senior class a four-year record of 51-5. Alabama shares the four-year win mark with last year's Crimson Tide and Ohio State seniors and Chris Petersen's Boise State group that finished up in 2011.

'Bama is also trying to match Southern California's record 16-game win streak over ranked teams from 2002-05. The Tide is currently tied with Barry Switzer's Oklahoma teams from 1973-75

The Tide has won 25 straight games.

The game is some 2,000 miles from Seattle and 200 from Tuscaloosa, Alabama. So it was no surprise that 'Bama players coming out for warmups were greeted by cheers and a few boos rained down on the Huskies, though the stadium was still filling in.

