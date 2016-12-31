Bowl Capsules

Alabama linebacker Tim Williams (56) sacks Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Atlanta. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- Alabama is heading back to the national championship game.

Bo Scarbrough and another stifling performance by Nick Saban's defense made sure of that.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide scored 10 points off turnovers, including Ryan Anderson's interception return for a touchdown late in the first half, and Scarbrough's 68-yard TD run in the fourth quarter clinched a 24-7 victory over Washington in the Peach Bowl semifinal Saturday.

Scarbrough finished with 180 yards and two scores.

Alabama (14-0) moves on to Tampa for a shot at its second straight title and fifth in the last eight years under Saban. The Tide will face either Ohio State or Clemson - who were meeting later Saturday in the Fiesta Bowl - in the Jan. 9 championship game.

No. 4 Washington (12-2) will have to settle for a remarkable turnaround season after struggling much of the last two decades.

CITRUS BOWL

NO. 19 LSU 29, NO. 15 LOUISVILLE 9

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Sophomore running back Derrius Guice ran for 138 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, and caught a scoring pass to help LSU beat Louisville.

Stepping in for the departed Leonard Fournette, Guice consistently made explosive plays running, receiving and returning kickoffs for the Tigers (8-4). His performance was eclipsed only by the overpowering performance of the Tigers defense that completely shut down Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals (9-4).

Jackson was sacked eight times, including a safety for an 8-yard loss late in the second quarter. Jackson completed just 10 of 27 passes for 153 yards while leading the rushing attack with 33 yards as the Cardinals (9-4) ended their season with three straight losses.

LSU quarterback Danny Etling threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Malachi Dupre led LSU in receiving with seven catches for 139 yards.

TAXSLAYER BOWL

GEORGIA TECH 33, KENTUCKY 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Dedrick Mills ran for a career-high 169 yards and a touchdown, Justin Thomas scored in his final college game and Georgia Tech beat Kentucky.

The Yellow Jackets (9-4) also got significant contributions from defense and special teams en route to their fourth consecutive victory.

Playing without running back Marcus Marshall, who decided to transfer after the regular-season finale, Tech turned to Mills. And the freshman from nearby Waycross, Georgia, delivered. He carried a career-high 31 times as the Yellow Jackets won back-to-back bowl games for the first time in more than a decade.

Senior P.J. Davis returned a fumble 38 yards for a touchdown on the game's opening drive, a horrible start for Kentucky (7-6) in its first bowl in six years. Fellow linebacker Terrell Lewis blocked a punt late in the first half that set up a 52-yard field goal.

