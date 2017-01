Conley scores 22 to lead Memphis past Kings 112-98

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) is pressured under the basket by Sacramento Kings defenders Ben McLemore (23) and DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) gets past Sacramento Kings defender Ben McLemore (23) for a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green (0) drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings defender DeMarcus Cousins (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison (5) drives around Sacramento Kings defender Darren Collison (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016. Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Mike Conley had 22 points and eight rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies used a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-98 on Saturday.

JaMychal Green made four of Memphis' 17 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Zach Randolph and Vince Carter each scored 14, and Tony Allen and Troy Daniels had 11 points apiece.

The Grizzlies went 17 for 35 from long range while avenging an earlier home loss to the Kings.