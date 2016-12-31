Vasilevskiy, power play, lead Lightning past Hurricanes 3-1

hello

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward makes a save against Tampa Bay Lightning's Brian Boyle during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, of Russia, makes a save against Carolina Hurricanes' Jay McClement as defenseman Jason Garrison defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov, of Russia, shoots against Carolina Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves warms up after signing a contract to dress as an emergency backup for the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes equipment manager Jorge Alves warms up after signing a contract to dress as an emergency backup for the team's NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning's Brian Boyle celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. -- Brian Boyle and Jonathan Drouin scored first-period power-play goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman had two assists each.

Carolina got a goal from Sebastian Aho, and Cam Ward stopped 22 shots. The Hurricanes beat Chicago 3-2 on Friday night to extend their home point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Carolina is 3-7-2 on the road over the same stretch.

Tampa Bay's third-ranked power play got the better of the Hurricanes' top-ranked short-handed unit in the first, converting two of three chances.

After Boyle scored 7:35 into the first, Drouin made it 2-0 at 19:50, just 3 seconds after a 5-on-3 concluded.

Carolina had allowed just eight goals on 86 short-handed situations entering the game.

The Hurricanes went 0 for 4 on the power play. Tampa Bay didn't get a power play after the first period.

Boyle left in the second with a lower-body injury.

Killorn and Aho traded goals in the second.

The Hurricanes made news before the game, signing equipment manager Jorge Alves to a professional tryout contract to be the backup goalie in place of Eddie Lack, who is ill. He played the final 7.6 seconds of the game.

Alves, 37, has been one of Carolina's full-time equipment managers since the 2012-13 season and practices with the team on a regular basis. He had several short stints in the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League.

The Hurricanes had Alves lead the team onto the ice for warmups, letting him skate around the Carolina zone in his No. 40 jersey by himself before joining him.

Carolina, on its Twitter account, showed Alves sharpening skates and taping a stick while in uniform during the game.

NOTES: Alves' mask features his fellow equipment managers. ... Bill Peters coached his 200th game with the Hurricanes. ... Tampa Bay RW Ryan Callahan (hip) had a limited on-ice workout. ... Hurricanes C Elias Lindholm (upper-body injury) didn't play.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Host New Jersey Tuesday night.

Lightning: Play Winnipeg Tuesday night in the fourth of a five-game homestand.