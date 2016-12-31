Kreider gets hat trick to lift Rangers past Avs 6-2

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist, of Sweden, reacts after giving up a goal to Colorado Avalanche left wing Cody McLeod in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

New York Rangers right wing Michael Grabner, left, of Austria, loses control of the puck as he tries to take a shot on a breakaway as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Eric Gelinas covers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei, front left, swings at the puck as a pass from Colorado Avalanche right wing Rene Bourque, back left, flies past Rangers left wing Jimmy Vesey in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Eric Gelinas, back, tries to check New York Rangers center Oscar Lindberg, of Sweden, into the boards in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche goalie Calvin Pickard reacts after giving up a goal to New York Rangers left wing J.T. Miller in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

New York Rangers center Derek Stepan, left, fights for control of the puck with Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Tyson Barrie, left, pursues the puck to the boards with New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Denver. Associated Press

DENVER -- Chris Kreider got his second career hat trick, J.T. Miller added two goals and the New York Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Saturday night.

Jimmy Vesey also scored, and Derek Stepan and Mats Zuccarello each had two assists for the Rangers, who have won three straight and nine of their last 12. Henrik Lundqvist returned after missing two games with the flu and stopped 25 shots.

The Rangers won their 12th road game in their last 16 tries, while the Avalanche dropped their 10th consecutive game at the Pepsi Center.

Cody McLeod and Blake Comeau scored for Colorado, which has lost eight of nine. Calvin Pickard, starting in a fourth consecutive game in place of injured Semyon Varlamov, stopped 31 shots.

Kreider scored twice in the first period and Miller put the Rangers ahead 3-2 9:30 into the second. Kreider deflected Stepan's shot 14:20 into the second for his third of the night and 15th of the season.

It was the second consecutive hat trick for New York. Matt Puempel scored three power-play goals in a 6-3 win at Arizona on Thursday night.

The Avalanche got on the board early on with McLeod's goal 1:59 into the first. Tyson Barrie gathered Mikhail Grigorenko's faceoff win atop the circle and ripped a chance toward the net. McLeod tipped it through Lundqvist's legs for his first goal of the season.

Kreider tied it 6:09 into the first after Stepan's backhand chance from the goal line deflected off him and Colorado defenseman Francois Beauchemin before going in.

Kreider's second goal of the period was initially waved off, and Ryan McDonagh was awarded a goal when he hit the back of the net moments later. Video review, however, showed that Kreider's shot completely crossed the line.

Miller and Vesey scored in the third for New York.

NOTES: Kreider has scored seven goals in his past six games. ... Lundqvist passed Dominik Hasek for most NHL wins by a European-born goalie, good for 12th on the overall career list. ... Defenseman Nick Holden played against the Avs for the first time since they traded him to the Rangers on June 25 for a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. ... Rick Nash (groin) participated in morning skate but missed his fifth consecutive game. ... Varlamov (groin) missed a fourth straight game for the Avalanche.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: At Vancouver on Monday night.