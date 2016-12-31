Breaking News Bar
 
Blackhawks
updated: 12/31/2016 5:42 PM

Rain could delay Winter Classic between Blues-Blackhawks

  • The Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and Blues is supposed to start at noon on Monday, but rain may wreak havoc with the event and force it to be postponed.

    Associated Press

 
John Dietz
 
 

ST. LOUIS -- With a 90 percent chance of rain in the forecast Monday, the NHL may have to delay the Winter Classic between the Blackhawks and Blues at Busch Stadium.

Options being discussed include postponing the game until later Monday or pushing it to Tuesday afternoon or night.

Even a small amount of rain would wreak havoc for players on the ice.

"You can't play in rain," Troy Murray said Saturday after playing in the Alumni Game at Busch Stadium. "That's where it gets dangerous because the ice gets really soft obviously. With the weather expectations, there's obviously a little uncertainty … and everybody's keeping a sharp eye on it.

"The people that are running the event are aware of what's going on here and they've made contingency plans and have everything in order as good as they can."

The forecasted high temperature in St. Louis on Monday is 56 degrees with a low of 48.

Kruger injured:

Marcus Kruger suffered an upper-body injury during the Blackhawks' 3-2 loss at Carolina on Friday and is considered week-to-week, according to coach Joel Quenneville. Kruger has played in all 39 games this season with 2 goals and 8 assists.

The injury likely means the Hawks will either keep Tanner Kero around or call up Nick Schmaltz from Rockford.

Schmaltz scores:

Speaking of Nick Schmaltz, the forward returned from an upper-body injury that cost him four games and scored a third-period goal during Rockford's 4-1 win over Iowa on Friday. Schmaltz has 4 goals in six games with Rockford. The Hawks assigned him to the IceHogs on Dec. 4.

