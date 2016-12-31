Thrills aplenty for fans, players during Winter Classic Alumni Game

Not only was the alumni game between the Blackhawks and Blues on Saturday a complete success, it left one former Hawk glowing from head to toe afterward as he held the stick of his opponent and one-time rival as Troy Murray asked for and received a stick from Wayne Gretzky. Associated Press

Troy Murray -- dripping with sweat and exhausted -- looked like a little kid on Christmas morning.

Glowing with excitement, Murray couldn't wait to show off the gift he was given during the Blackhawks-Blues alumni game at Busch Stadium on Saturday afternoon:

A Wayne Gretzky stick.

"We were just joking in-between the benches and I said, 'Hey, Gretzky -- the one thing I never asked you for … was your stick during a game," Murray said. "He goes, 'I don't know why you haven't because you always had it in your hand. You were always holding it.'

"So I turned around and he ended up giving me the stick, which for me is a thrill. To have an opportunity to treasure a Wayne Gretzky stick for the great player that he was … is something really special for me."

Moments like that was what the alumni game, won by the Blues 8-7, was all about.

It was also about giving the fans inside a jam-packed Busch Stadium one more look at their heroes, and they certainly delivered -- even if some of the play was at half-speed.

"You think you're doing OK -- you're out, skating with the guys, you feel good," said 52-year-old Brett Hull. "And then you get out there and every stride was agony. But it was so fun to be with them.

"The fun part's being in the locker room and chit-chatting and having fun. We get older, the bodies change but the tongue gets razor-sharp. You have even better lines now than you did when you played."

Steve Konroyd, who played for the Hawks from 1988-92 and is now an analyst for Comcast SportsNet, said the biggest thrill for him was starting the game against Hull, Adam Oates, Wayne Gretzky, Chris Pronger and Al MacInnis.

That's five Hall of Famers with 2,473 career goals to their names.

For the record, the Hawks' goals came from Kyle Calder (2), Brian Noonan, Jim Cummins, Reid Simpson, Ben Eager and Daniel Carcillo.

The 31-year-old Carcillo was the youngest player on either team and said he had to settle himself down after perhaps moving a bit too fast in the early going.

"You don't want to be known as a try-hard, that's for sure," he said. "Especially with the Hall of Famers."

Konroyd, though, said that while everyone was having fun in the beginning, both sides were certainly trying hard to win as the third period wound down.

"It's great that the home team won, but it wouldn't have broke my heart if we would have tied it late," Konroyd said. "So we were pushing. My last couple of shifts out there I was trying to make something happen."

In the end, the 48 players on both benches did exactly that and more for all involved.

"It was fantastic. I kind of went on the Ken Hitchcock plan and I didn't want to come in (beforehand)," Hull said of the St. Louis coach. "I didn't want to know what it looked like. I didn't want to see it.

"I wanted to walk up the stairs to really get a surprise. And it was bigger and better and more exciting than I ever could come close to imagining. It just shows you what great sports fans the St. Louis area has."