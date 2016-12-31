No apparent split between Fox, Fangio

hello

If there's a fracture in the relationship between coach John Fox and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, it didn't sound like it last week.

Even after Fangio's defense took some big hits the previous two weeks, there was no criticism from Fox.

"Vic does a tremendous job," Fox said. "Concept-wise, he does a good job. He teaches it to a variety of different levels of experienced players. Even with all that's happened to us in both years, I think we've shown steady improvement."

At the end of 2014, the Bears were 30th in yards allowed and 31st in points allowed. In 2015, the first season with Fox and Fangio, the defense was 21st in yards and 20th in points allowed. Despite allowing 929 yards and 71 points in the previous two games, against Green Bay and Washington, the Bears are still 13th in yards allowed and tied for 19th in points allowed.

Green Bay and Washington both are in the top 10 in yards and scoring.

"I know the last couple of weeks have not been outstanding," Fox said. "But some of that is who you play as well. But (Fangio) is a good teacher, and he brings good results."

Lesson learned:

Sunday's season finale is an opportunity for quarterback Matt Barkley to show his ability to bounce back from 8 interceptions in the previous two games.

"Some things you have to learn through experience," said Barkley, who had 4 TD passes and just 2 interceptions in his first three starts. "Unfortunately, some of them aren't the best experiences. I've definitely learned from what I've been through so far, whether that's on my own accord or just the timing with the line, the timing with the receivers, or seeing different defenses.

"A lot goes into every one of those plays. From here on and out, it's about not compounding mistakes and learning to take a (yardage) loss (instead of an interception)."

Losing interest:

Back when his 49ers defenses were in the top 5 for four straight seasons (2011-2014), Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was often mentioned as a candidate for head-coaching jobs.

Is he still interested?

"I haven't really thought about it," Fangio said. "When you've had the season we've had, it's not something you usually have on the front burner."

All-time great:

When John Fox took over as Carolina's head coach in 2002, Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith had just been named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season as a kick-returner, but he had just 10 receptions.

In five of the next seven seasons, Smith had more than 1,000 receiving yards, and he eventually became a five-time Pro Bowl player and one of the most prolific pass catchers in NFL history.

Now 37 and in his third year with the Baltimore Ravens, Smith has 1,028 receptions and 14,697 receiving yards, and he's "89 percent sure," that he will retire after Sunday's season finale.

"A really explosive, competitive guy," Fox said of the 5-foot-9 Smith. "Some people would look at him and say he's small, but there's nothing about him small. He plays big, he plays strong. He's as fierce of a competitor as I've ever been around as a coach.

"He's had a remarkable career. I haven't had a chance to speak with him, but if this weekend is his last game, he's had a tremendous career, and he's a tremendous young man as well as a football player."

Personnel moves:

Linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) did not travel to Minnesota and is out. Linebacker Josh Shirley was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.