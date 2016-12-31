Egypt releases remains of Paris flight crew

CAIRO -- Egypt's Forensics Authority says it has released the remains of ten crew members of the fallen EgyptAir Paris flight to their families, seven months after the plane plummeted into the Mediterranean Sea on its way to Cairo in May, killing all 66 passengers on board.

Authority spokesman Hisham Abdel Hamid told the Associated Press Saturday that the rest of the remains will be released by the end of next week, a delay the French authorities have repeatedly protested.

Egypt's Prosecution had announced earlier this month that it would release the remains in coordination with foreign embassies, after investigations revealed traces of explosives. Flight 804 was carrying 30 Egyptian and 15 French passengers, as well as others from Iraq, the U.K., Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Chad, Portugal, Belgium, Algeria and Canada.