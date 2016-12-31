Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/31/2016 8:21 AM

Trump sends New Year wishes to all, even his 'many enemies'

  File - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Giant Center, in Hershey, Pa.

PALM BEACH, Florida -- President-elect Donald Trump has an unusual New Year's message for his Twitter followers.

He is wishing a "Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly."

Trump adds, "they just don't know what to do," ending his message with the word, "Love!"

The president-elect will be spending his New Year's Eve at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

He'll be throwing a private party that is expected to draw hundreds of guests, including action star Sylvester Stallone.

