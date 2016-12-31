Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 12/31/2016 9:27 AM

Ex-Chicago detective, jewelry theft ring operator dead at 88

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHICAGO -- A former Chicago Police Department chief of detectives who helped run a nationwide ring of jewel thieves has died.

William Hanhardt, who also served as a deputy police superintendent, died Friday at Highland Park Hospital from complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to his family. He was 88.

Hanhardt pleaded guilty in October 2001 to running an alleged organized crime theft ring that stalked jewelry salesmen and stole more than $5 million in diamonds over 20 years.

Hanhardt was one of the highest-ranking Chicago police officials ever convicted of a crime.

During his 2002 sentencing hearing, then-Assistant U.S. Attorney John Scully said Hanhardt's loyalty was to organized crime. Hanhardt received a 12-year sentence and was released in 2011.

Hanhardt's family said his life shouldn't be defined by his court case.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account