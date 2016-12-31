Southern Indiana residents prepare for tolls expenses

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. -- Some southern Indiana residents are bracing for the impact from of new tolls on three Ohio River bridges, which could prove expensive for frequent commuters.

The tolls were created to fund the $2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Project, which built two new bridges and rehabilitated an existing one crossing the river near Louisville, Kentucky. Toll rates that took effect Friday range from $2 to $12, depending on vehicle size and whether the driver pays online or has bills mailed to them.

Indiana University Southeast finance professor Uric Dufrene tells the News and Tribune (http://bit.ly/2iKr9c8 ) some residents will need to evaluate spending priorities.

A 2013 study shows while the tolls don't seem significant to most people, those living in low-income areas will face a disproportionately high cost.

