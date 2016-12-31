Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/31/2016 12:58 PM

Indianapolis police force veteran named temporary chief

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

INDIANAPOLIS -- A veteran deputy police chief in Indianapolis has been named temporary leader of the city's police force.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's office announced Saturday that he had appointed Valerie Cunningham as acting chief. She takes over for Troy Riggs, who announced Dec. 21 he would be stepping down after about a year leading the 1,600-officer department.

The mayor's office says Cunningham will be acting chief for up to 10 days as Hogsett considers candidates for the position.

An online listing from the department shows that no other woman has ever been the Indianapolis police chief. The mayor's office says Cunningham hasn't applied for the permanent appointment.

Cunningham joined the police force 24 years ago and most recently has been deputy chief of the patrol division.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account