Indianapolis police force veteran named temporary chief

hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- A veteran deputy police chief in Indianapolis has been named temporary leader of the city's police force.

Mayor Joe Hogsett's office announced Saturday that he had appointed Valerie Cunningham as acting chief. She takes over for Troy Riggs, who announced Dec. 21 he would be stepping down after about a year leading the 1,600-officer department.

The mayor's office says Cunningham will be acting chief for up to 10 days as Hogsett considers candidates for the position.

An online listing from the department shows that no other woman has ever been the Indianapolis police chief. The mayor's office says Cunningham hasn't applied for the permanent appointment.

Cunningham joined the police force 24 years ago and most recently has been deputy chief of the patrol division.