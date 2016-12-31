Believe Project: $100 to thank some shoveling 'angels'

Breaking News Bar
 
  • The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to a different person with a good idea for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else.

Today's recipient of a $100 bill through the Believe Project is Richard Bigos of Schaumburg.

Here is an excerpt of his story:

"We are seniors who have resided in Schaumburg since 1968 and have seen an abundance of snow and shoveled our driveway many times over the years. With some health issues, my snow shoveling days are over, but I can still manage to use the plow.

"However, before we can rev up and gas up our snowblower and open the garage door, our two angels (you know who you are) who reside on either side of us have already shoveled our driveway.

"In appreciation, we would love for them to share in the $100 for gas and their own blowers or as a treat to enjoy dinner on us. Thank you is not enough for their help and kindness on our behalf."

