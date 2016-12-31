Breaking News Bar
 
Fire injures 2 in Des Plaines

Marie Wilson
 
 

Two people were taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries after a fire broke out in a Des Plaines apartment building, authorities said.

A third person sought medical attention, but was treated and released at the scene of the fire on the 900 block of Beau Drive, Des Plaines fire Battalion Chief Ken Palenik said Saturday.

The fire began about 12:20 p.m. Friday in a first-floor bedroom of a three-story apartment building that likely contains at least 36 units, Palenik said.

Firefighters helped two people evacuate the building as they began putting out the fire.

Investigators stayed on scene until about 4 p.m. beginning to look for what sparked the fire. Palenik said the cause has not yet been determined, and Des Plaines police are assisting with the investigation. He said this is standard procedure and does not mean the fire is considered suspicious.

The building near Elmhurst Road and Dempster/Thacker Street suffered fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage in other areas, Palenik said.

Officials from the Des Plaines building department and the American Red Cross also were on scene. Palenik said he did not know how many units -- if any -- were deemed uninhabitable.

