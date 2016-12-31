Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/31/2016 4:33 PM

Noon Year's Eve delights kids at Geneva library

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Henry Muno, 4, and brother Ben, 3, of Geneva welcome in the new year at the Noon Year's Eve celebration for families Saturday at the Geneva library.

      Henry Muno, 4, and brother Ben, 3, of Geneva welcome in the new year at the Noon Year's Eve celebration for families Saturday at the Geneva library.
    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • Will Crowley, 4, of Geneva creates quite possibly his last craft of 2016 at the Noon Year's Eve celebration for families Saturday at the Geneva library.

      Will Crowley, 4, of Geneva creates quite possibly his last craft of 2016 at the Noon Year's Eve celebration for families Saturday at the Geneva library.
    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

  • Local children color a banner at the Noon Year's Eve celebration Saturday at the Geneva library. The event included stories, music and refreshments.

      Local children color a banner at the Noon Year's Eve celebration Saturday at the Geneva library. The event included stories, music and refreshments.
    Paul Michna | Staff Photographer

 
Paul Michna
 
 

There was no need to stay up late on New Year's Eve, thanks to the Geneva Public Library.

The library hosted a noon countdown to the first day of 2017 for all ages with stories, crafts, music and refreshments.

"We came here last year and the kids had a ball. The crafts are great. We had to come back," said Stacy Garrelts.

More than 100 people stopped by the library to bid an early farewell to 2016 with their kids.

"We're looking to give families a fun place go on New Year's Eve," library assistant Sarah Karch said. "And it's free."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account