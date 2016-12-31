Noon Year's Eve delights kids at Geneva library

There was no need to stay up late on New Year's Eve, thanks to the Geneva Public Library.

The library hosted a noon countdown to the first day of 2017 for all ages with stories, crafts, music and refreshments.

"We came here last year and the kids had a ball. The crafts are great. We had to come back," said Stacy Garrelts.

More than 100 people stopped by the library to bid an early farewell to 2016 with their kids.

"We're looking to give families a fun place go on New Year's Eve," library assistant Sarah Karch said. "And it's free."