Pocket Circus comes to Fremont Public Library

The Fremont Public Library hosted a fun-filled, all-ages family event on Saturday in Mundelein.
The Noon Year's Eve event feature Pocket Circus, which calls itself the "world's smallest circus."
The duo is from Argentina and performs without a big top, but, according to the website, with circus heart and soul.
The program featured juggling, magic, acrobatics, humor and audience participation. A special New Year's Eve countdown took place at the end of the show.
For more information on the Pocket Circus, visit www.pocketcircusweb.com.