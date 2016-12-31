Breaking News Bar
 
Pocket Circus comes to Fremont Public Library

  Gabriella Chichizola sneaks up behind Juan Friguglietti and takes a spinning plate from him as he visits with children in the audience Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Gabriella Chichizola sneaks up behind Juan Friguglietti and takes a spinning plate from him as he visits with children in the audience Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Grace Zhou, 6, of Vernon Hills spins a plate with the help of Juan Friguglietti on Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Grace Zhou, 6, of Vernon Hills spins a plate with the help of Juan Friguglietti on Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Performer Gabriela Chichizola spins a plate Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Performer Gabriela Chichizola spins a plate Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Performer Juan Friguglietti helps Avery Gollwitzer take a bow after she came on stage to dance Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Performer Juan Friguglietti helps Avery Gollwitzer take a bow after she came on stage to dance Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  Performers Gabriela Chichizola, left, and Juan Friguglietti juggle Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

      Performers Gabriela Chichizola, left, and Juan Friguglietti juggle Saturday during the Noon New Year's Eve Pocket Circus at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The Fremont Public Library hosted a fun-filled, all-ages family event on Saturday in Mundelein.

The Noon Year's Eve event feature Pocket Circus, which calls itself the "world's smallest circus."

The duo is from Argentina and performs without a big top, but, according to the website, with circus heart and soul.

The program featured juggling, magic, acrobatics, humor and audience participation. A special New Year's Eve countdown took place at the end of the show.

For more information on the Pocket Circus, visit www.pocketcircusweb.com.

