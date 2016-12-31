Pocket Circus comes to Fremont Public Library

The Fremont Public Library hosted a fun-filled, all-ages family event on Saturday in Mundelein.

The Noon Year's Eve event feature Pocket Circus, which calls itself the "world's smallest circus."

The duo is from Argentina and performs without a big top, but, according to the website, with circus heart and soul.

The program featured juggling, magic, acrobatics, humor and audience participation. A special New Year's Eve countdown took place at the end of the show.

For more information on the Pocket Circus, visit www.pocketcircusweb.com.