53-year-old Wheaton man runs 53K to promote clean water, health

When it comes to running, Steve Spear says he can "take it or leave it," but he acts like he loves it.

Especially on Saturday, when he ran 53 laps of 1 kilometer each around a few blocks in downtown Wheaton, raising money for clean water in Africa and commemorating each year of his life.

Spear completed his seventh Reflection Run, this one amounting to 32.9 miles, for the same reason he completes all of his fundraising runs each year: He knows how much good the activity can do.

Spear runs with Team World Vision, the endurance fundraising arm of a Christian aid organization that works to bring lasting clean water to children in Africa. He started working for the charity in 2014 after volunteering for six years, and he's got his recruitment pitch down.

He tells would-be runners they can cut down on two preventable causes of death at once by raising money to improve access to water for people in Africa and raising heart rates to improve their own cardiovascular health. Team World Vision had 8,000 runners raise $8 million in 2016 and aims to raise another $11 million in 2017.

"Our strategy is pretty simple," he said. "More people raising more money having an incredible experience."

Spear's own most incredible running experience came in 2013, when as a resident of St. Charles he packed up his life into an RV and ran 3,000 miles across the country, from Santa Monica to New York. That trek and the rest of his fundraising efforts have generated $625,000 -- enough to bring clean water to 12,500 people in Africa for their entire lives at a rate of $50 a person.

On Saturday, Spear's birthday, he was joined by at least 25 others as he looped around several downtown Wheaton blocks aiming to raise another $10,000 to bring clean water to 200 more people. The effort had raised $7,600 by lap 35.

The run was a time-consuming process, from 7 a.m. until after 1 p.m.

He'd run one lap, then break into a walk, strike a tally mark onto a square of cardboard in the pocket of his windbreaker, then get a bit of fuel.

He'd crunch a few peanut M&M's from his right pocket and potato chips from his left, and follow them with a swig of an endurance drink made by a nutrition company his son operates. Then he'd go back to jogging and chatting with his Reflection Run-mates including Alex Schorr, a marathoner and marketing communications coordinator for Team World Vision.

"Everything Steve does is incredible and inspirational, everything from the Reflection Runs to running across the country," Schorr said. "It's never about him. It's always about those he's running on behalf of."

In this case, kids in Africa he'll never meet despite his two recent trips to the continent. Kids who will be able to go to school instead of spending their days trekking long miles to gather water. Kids whose lives can become catalysts for change, all because they will be given the life-giving liquid.

Deb and Ken Behnke of Algonquin, who served as Spear's crew for much of his cross-country run, say his passion for clean water is contagious and they're pleased to have caught the bug.

"He's wise ... He casts a vision," Deb Behnke said. "There's not a lot of people who can do that."